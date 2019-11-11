School of Health Studies Receives Centre Approval

The School of Health Studies have been successful in achieving Centre Approval with FutureQuals. FutureQuals, an organisation providing high quality programmes and industry relevant qualifications provides learners with transferable skills with a focus on personal and professional development.

Qualifications offered by FutureQual are endorsed by a range of organisations throughout the UK, including NHS Hospital Trusts and UK wide Ambulance Services, underpinned by quality and credibility, regulated by Ofqual.

Principle of the School of Health Studies, Dr Ron Coram, said he was delighted that the School of Health Studies had received Centre Approval, after a robust and in-depth quality assurance process that had assessed the School of Health Studies’ ability to achieve Approved Centre standing.

Head of School, Professor Ian Peate, added: ‘This accomplishment allows the Gibraltar Health Authority to move forward with its ongoing ambitions to ensure that its staff are offered support in developing their skills and knowledge.’

Chief Ambulance Officer (Acting) Mr Sigurd Haveland and Director of Nursing Mrs Sandra Gracia commented that this was an important step for the GHA and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service as staff are supported by offering the most up to date qualifications. The Gibraltar Ambulance Service will be offering a range of programmes leading to internationally transferable qualifications to its staff.

Chief Executive and Responsible Officer for FurureQuals, Mr Julian Rhodes, said ‘quality assurance is key in maintaining the integrity and value of our qualifications and our standing as an accredited awarding body. We have assessed the calibre and academic quality of the School of Health Studies to acquire Centre Approval and we are very pleased to confirm that the School of Health Studies have met our stringent and robust quality assurance checks and are now able to offer a range of industry specific work-based qualifications. We look forward to working with the Gibraltar Health Authority and the School of Health Studies in the future.’

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Paul Balban, said he was pleased to see the ongoing development of Gibraltar Health Authority staff: ‘Centre approval will allow the School of Health Studies to continue to offer academic, vocational and work-based qualifications that are regulated and of a high standing to staff across the Gibraltar Health Authority.

‘I would like to congratulate the School of Health Studies on this achievement. The Government is fully committed to ensuring that Gibraltar Health Authority staff realise their full potential as they offer care and support to the people of Gibraltar. This achievement demonstrates the Government’s ongoing commitment to delivering and inspiring learning and the development of skills for staff, therefore ensuring that the needs of the public come first.’