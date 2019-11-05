Chief Minister Visits World Travel Market

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, visited the World Travel Market at the ExCeL London exhibition centre on Monday 4th November.

World Travel Market London is the leading global event for the travel industry.

The Chief Minister was welcomed at the Gibraltar stand by Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, and was able to see at first hand the work done to promote Gibraltar as a tourism destination. The Chief Minister met the team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board and co-exhibitors Bland Group International, the Rock Hotel and Sunborn Gibraltar.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said, “I’m extremely grateful to the Chief Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule in London to visit WTM. The visit shows not only how much importance Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar attaches to the tourism industry but his personal support for me as I begin my journey as Minister for Tourism.”

The Chief Minister said, “I was delighted to visit the Gibraltar stand and to experience such a great global event. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is highly supportive of the tourism industry and I wholeheartedly endorse the efforts being made by the new Minister for Tourism to ensure the continued success of our destination.”