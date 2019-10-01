Christmas Festival of Lights 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority will be organising the Christmas Festival of Lights on Friday 22nd November 2019 as from 6pm at Casemates Square.

The traditional switch on of the Christmas lights together with song and dance is a great recipe to welcome the season of good will. A special appearance by no other than Father Christmas himself with his elves.

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will thereafter come on, automatically, every day until the 6th January 2020.

A full programme of events will be released in due course.