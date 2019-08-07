Gibraltar Tourist Board Commits to Strengthen Ties with UK Travel Trade

As part of their Gibraltar 2020 trade marketing campaign, the Gibraltar Tourist Board recently hosted the first in their programme of familiarisation trips for UK travel agents.

The strategy aims to further engage with the UK travel trade and increase Gibraltar’s profile as a destination with UK agents.

The group enjoyed some of Gibraltar’s highlights with a packed itinerary of activities like getting up close with the monkeys, dolphin watching and visits to the many attractions.

Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi QC said: “The travel trade is a vital route to market for us, which is why we have formulated this strategy to further develop our bonds with UK agents. We have recently experienced extensive investments in our accommodation sector and it is increasingly becoming appealing to a broader demographic. The uniqueness of the warm British Gibraltarian welcome in the heart of the Mediterranean and a good value pound sterling destination continues to be an important message in times of currency volatility”.

The plan includes trade advertising and an incentivised e-learning course where agents can win familiarisation trip places.

Members of the public who wish to find out more information can visit www.gibraltartraining.com