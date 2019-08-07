Autumn Zarzuela 2019 'La Dolorosa'

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz who will be performing in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Cultural Programme.

Having proved very popular in the past, the Teatro Lirico Andaluz will stage the much loved zarzuela ‘La Dolorosa’.

The annual zarzuela will boast a stellar cast as well as a 24 piece orchestra. Performances will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 8.00pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and will be on sale as from Monday 16th September at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9am and 4pm.

For further information please contact the Events Department at the John Mackintosh Hall on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.