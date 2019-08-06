Dangerous Driving Charge

A 49 year old Spanish national, who was arrested yesterday evening at the scene of a traffic collision at Europa Road involving the motorcar he was driving and a motorcycle, has been charged with Dangerous Driving.

He remains in police custody and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

As a result of collision the rider of the motorcycle sustained serious life threatening injuries. He was transferred to a hospital in Spain for specialist treatment and underwent emergency surgery last night. He remains in a critical condition.