Borders and Coastguard Agency Recruits

The Borders and Coastguard Agency (BCA) has announced the successful completion of the Immigration Index Course by Border and Coastguard Officers James Dignam and Justin Ghio.

Training Officer William Recagno carried out a month-long programme designed to prepare recruits for life as Borders and Coastguard Officers.

Following the completion of the training programme, the BCA’s CEO, Aaron Chipol, expressed his satisfaction at the commitment levels of the new recruits, as well as their willingness to learn: “The Borders and Coastguard Agency continues to play its role in securing the safety of Gibraltar through our various entry and exit points. After the successful completion of this recruitment and training programme our two new officers will be added to our current complement of BCOs.”