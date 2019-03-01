NMS Introduces Speakers to their Upcoming Discussion Forum

No More Shame Gibraltar celebrates International Women's Day 2019 by inviting international speakers to give their opinion on one of the most pressing women's issue of our generation - access to safe, legal abortion services.

No More Shame, Unite and the ERG will be hosting “Home, Safe and Legal. Reproductive Healthcare for all" an open discussion forum, with leading campaigners for abortion reform.

Professor Fiona de Londras is the Professor of Global Legal Studies at Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham. Her work is broadly on rights, constitutionalism, and ‘complex’ policy areas and she was deeply involved in abortion law reform in Ireland. With Mairead Enright she is the author of Repealing the 8th: Reforming Irish Abortion Law (Policy Press, 2018) and she has worked as a consultant on rights and law reform for various politicians and government departments.

Ruth Taylor joined the Abortion Support Network team in January 2018 as CEO. Abortion Support Network supports people who need to travel to access an abortion, providing support, advice and funding to pregnant people from Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Malta and Gibraltar. Ruth has previously worked for social change in international women’s rights, focusing on ending female genital cutting around the world while at Orchid Project.

Rachael Clarke works for BPAS (British Pregnancy Advisory Service) in London, speaking for the 70,000 women a year who use their services. She leads the British campaign for buffer zones around abortion clinics and works with Members of Parliament to make much needed legal reforms to abortion legislation. She has a background in Westminster politics and policy development.

A spokesperson for NMS said that their visit to Gibraltar is hugely appreciated and a much needed opportunity to hear professionals in the field talk about their work, and for the public to participate in a question and answer session.

The Forum will be held on Wednesday 6th March at 6pm at Unite premises in Transport House, Town Range. Entrance is free.

Please email to register for attendance.