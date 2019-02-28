Sea Shepherd’s MY Bob Barker Visit

The Environmental Protection & Research Unit (EPRU) welcomed MY Bob Barker as it docked at the North Mole this morning.

The ship, owned and operated by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, is named after American television game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker, whose donations facilitated the purchase of the ship. The ship, classified as a fishery patrol vessel, has served in the Sea Shepherd fleet protecting marine wildlife since 2009. It is renowned for its campaigns against the Japanese whaling fleet.