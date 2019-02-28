#SITFORCALPEHOUSE

The Calpe House Trust is an important charity to our local community and does sterling work to provide and maintain a ‘home away from home’ for Gibraltarians needing critical medical treatment in London.

A Govt spokesperson said that the purchase of new premises at Norfolk Square has significantly improved the invaluable services they provide but has also created need for additional funding.

The Gibraltar Youth Production Team (GYPT) members will be holding special studio portrait sessions in exchange of a suggested minimum donation of £20.00. Sessions will be held for a week from Sunday 24th March - Saturday 30th March, between 10am-8pm, where the subject can interact with and be photographed on a purpose-made Gibraltar themed throne, kindly sponsored by EY.

Props are welcome (e.g. a book, a special tea or coffee mug, a football, paint brushes, a particular garment, inspirational quote, etc.) as the aim is to capture the diverse, individual personalities of those in our community wishing to contribute to these fundraising efforts. The portrait is meant for individuals, but those wanting to ‘include’ a wider, family element could always do so by including family photographs or items in their sitting.

The project is supported by the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers, as well as His Excellency the Governor and other well-known faces in Gibraltar. Many local businesses, departments and groups see this as an opportunity for team-building, and also welcome that the individual portraits can be grouped together in a collage, which would make a lovely print to hang up in their premises.

The images will be given as a digital copy to the sitters, and they are also intended to be included in a coffee table book of all sitters, to take pride of place (together with the throne itself) at the Calpe House’s new premises in London. The images may also form part of an exhibition celebrating the fundraising efforts.

To book now and for further information please visit www.youth.gi