Art Competition for Young Artists 2019

The Art Competition for Young Artists organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. The competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Deputy Chief Minister, The Hon. Dr Joseph Garcia MP, officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Tuesday 26th February 2019. Forty-one artists have submitted a total of seventy-nine artworks. 2017 Gibraltar International Art winner, Jaime Velázquez Sánchez from Cadiz, carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st - The Ministry of Culture Prize - £1000

No.74 - Stephanie Yeo with "Modern Identity"

2nd - The Aquagib Prize - £500

No.53 - Ethan Segovia with "Sour Taste"

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 9 – 11 - £500

No.28 - Yakira Gross with “Lady at the Door”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 12 – 13 - £500

No.25 - Amanda Gingell Marin with “Mental Disorders”

The Ministry of Culture Sculpture Award - £500

No.45 - Nathan Parody with "Octopus"

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

• No. 1 - Sasha Alexdottir with “Farewell, Childhood!”

• No. 14 - Oliver Canessa with “Study for Okay There”

• No. 21 - Joel Fernandes with “The Godmother”

• No. 23 - Joel Fernandes with “Mother”

• No. 24 - Julian Gerada with "When Life Gives You Oranges"

• No. 26 - Amanda Gingell Marin with “The Case of Lesley Anne Downey”

• No. 30 - Matthew Guy with “Retail Therapy”

• No. 48 - Julia Prudzienica - “From Cartoon to Reality”

• No. 58 - Asadullah Shuja - “Leon Wellstead”

• No. 67 - Zulaika Vallance - “Dead Street, Dead Locals”

• No. 79 - Mouetaz Ziani - “Unfortunate Feared Soulless Mammals”

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Wednesday 27th February to Friday 8th March 2019, weekdays from 9am to 9.30pm.