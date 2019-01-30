Cultural Development Programme - Youth Arts Jamboree

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is launching this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree, a cultural development programme dedicated to young people.

The activities offered in the programme are all geared for children and young people aged between 2 and 25 years old. The Jamboree will be held from the 18th February to the 7th March 2019.

This year’s programme offers specific workshops for young people in a variety of disciplines, from creative writing and poetry, to drama, music, fine art, movement and fashion. The aim is to invest in young people offering opportunities for growth and development. The sessions will be fun and educational, some targeted at beginners and others more specialised and focused.

Her Worship the Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino-Lopez GMH will once again lead visits to the historic City Hall, with GCS combining these with art tours of the Mario Finlayson Art Gallery housed within.

An innovation will be live chat and performance sessions with local established musicians relaying their life experiences. An opportunity to share in the joys and successes of some of Gibraltar’s best, an opportunity to learn from them.

Hoping to invest in future skills, the programme will offer opportunities in photography, lighting, and videography. A few placements are been funded for and made available for young people wishing to learn or further improve their skills in these areas. These programmes will be provided by the Gibraltar Photographic Society, ArtDance and WrightTech respectively.

Other events will include the established art, dance and music competitions, Heritage Trust and Gibraltar Museum tours and the World Book Day celebrations, amongst others.

Art treasure hunts to feature Gibraltar’s leading art galleries have been devised so that youth groups and young people and their families may appreciate the work of local artists and the interesting buildings they are housed within. The walk takes you on a journey from Casemates via Irish Town to John Mackintosh Square.

￼The Minister for Culture and Youth, the Hon Steven Linares, said:

‘It gives me great pleasure to present the full and varied development programme that has been produced by Gibraltar Cultural Services. It is imperative that we invest in our youth so that we can have more young people in cultural activities, and in turn, we strive to produce the cultural, youth and heritage leaders of the future. I look forward to the participation of many of our youth in this unique Jamboree.’

CEO at Gibraltar Cultural Services, Seamus Byrne, said:

‘GCS are delighted to be able to present this development programme for HM Government of Gibraltar.

We need more young people involved in photography, fine arts, drama, architecture and many other genres of the Humanities spectrum. GCS believes that the Youth Arts Jamboree initiative, is a very important development programme for Gibraltar, as it will provide a platform that will contribute to our community’s cultural growth.'

For any enquiry please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Monday 18th February – Thursday 7th March 2019

Programme of Events

￼Jamboree launch at GEMA (Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art)

6pm to 8pm

Arts & Crafts workshop with Giorann Henshaw for 8 to12 year olds (Vault 1)

Fashion Workshop for teenagers with Paul Perez (Vault 2)

Drama Workshop for teenagers with Daniel Strain Webber (Vault 3)

For more info and to book a place at these sessions please call 200 79750

Gibraltar Museum Guided Tour

4:30pm, for young people aged 5-8 with accompanying adult

Limited spaces available. Pre-registration on a first-come-first-served basis

To book your place please contact: 200 74289 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. indicating the name and age of the child, name of accompanying adult and contact details

Monday 18th to Friday 22nd February

School Open Days

Visits to the Mayor’s Parlour at the City Hall, hosted by Her Worship the Mayor (These can be combined with a visit to the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery) Pre-booking required

Tuesday 19th February

Gibraltar Museum Guided Tour

4:30pm, for young people aged 9-11 with accompanying adult

Limited spaces available. Pre-registration on a first-come-first-served basis

To book your place please contact: 200 74289 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. indicating the name and age of the child, name of accompanying adult and contact details

‘Learning to take the Perfect Shot’

Gibraltar Photographic Society Workshop for beginners (a two part event) Cameras can be provided if needed

4:30pm at Wellington Front

For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

‘Getting to Know’ Adrian Pisarello, live chat & music session

GEMA, Montagu Bastion

6pm to 7pm

To book your place please call 200 49161

Launch Art Treasure Hunt

Schools, youth groups and individuals invited to participate in a fun and interactive art treasure hunt through the different Galleries via Casemates and Irish Town.

For large groups, sessions can also be booked for after the Jamboree More information on 200 75669

Wednesday 20th February

Story Construction Workshop with writers Stephanie and Lee Dignam

For 8-12 year olds

6pm to 7pm, John Mackintosh Hall Lecture Room

To book your place please call 200 49161

Thursday 21st February

‘Getting to Know’ Nolan Frendo, live chat & music session

GEMA, Montagu Bastion

6pm to 7pm

To book your place please call 200 49161

Guitar for beginners with musician Justin Phillips

For 8-12 year olds

5pm to 7pm, Rock on the Rock Club

To book your place please call 200 49161

Thursday 21st, Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd February

Gibraltar International Dance Festival,

Organised by MO Productions

Tickets priced at £5 per session, £15 Gala, from www.buytickets.gi

More details from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 22nd February

Music Session with Luke Bosano

For young people aged 8-12

5pm to 7pm, Rock on the Rock Club

To book your place please call 200 79750

Monday 25th February to 1st March

Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians FYM

Organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts, GAMPA For musicians aged 4-18 years

Tickets £5 per session, £12 Gala night, available at the door

Details from: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Social media workshop with Surianne Dalmedo

For young people aged 16+

5pm to 6pm, John Mackintosh Hall Lecture Room To book your place please call 200 79750

Live drawing session with artist Sebastian Rodriguez

6pm to 8pm, GEMA

For young people aged 13+

To book your place please call Face Frames on 200 72629 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tuesday 26th February

‘Learning to take the Perfect Shot’

Gibraltar Photographic Society Workshop for beginners (part two) 4:30pm at Wellington Front

For further information please Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Percussion workshop with Surianne Dalmedo

For 2-5 year olds, with accompanying adult

5pm to 6pm, Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates To book your place please call 200 49161

Young Artist Exhibition

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services Official Opening & Prize Giving

6:30pm, John Mackintosh Hall

Invitation only

Wednesday 27th February

￼￼￼‘Getting to Know’ Layla Bugeja live chat & music session

6pm to 7pm, Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates

To book your place please call 200 49161

Poetry Workshop with Giordano Durante

For young people aged 8+

6-7pm, John Mackintosh Hall, Lower Exhibition Room

To book your place please call 200 79750

Creative Writing Workshops with Jackie Anderson

A session organised at the Gibraltar College organised for students

Young Artist Competition

John Mackintosh Hall open until 13th March Open from 9am-9:30pm

People’s Choice Award - you can vote on your favourite artwork throughout the competition. Forms available at reception

Thursday 28th February

Giordano Durante Poetry Workshop

Session organised at Westside Comprehensive School for students

‘Getting to Know’ Paul Isola live chat & music session

6pm to 7pm, Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates

To book your place please call 200 79750

Improvisation & Contact Workshop with Nathan Conroy

6pm to 7:30pm, Bayside Drama Studio For young people 12+

￼To book your place please call 200 49161

MARCH

Friday 1st March

Drama Workshop with Daniel Strain Webber

For young people aged 13+

6pm-7:30pm, John Mackintosh Hall

To book your place please call 200 79750

Tour of the Northern Defences

Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

Meet at 5pm at Landport Bridge. Tour will take approximately 2 hours. Suitable for ages 8+.

All attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. To book your place please call 200 42844

Monday 4th March

Creative Writing Workshops led by Jackie Anderson

Organised by Westside Comprehensive School, for Year 11s

‘Getting to Know’ Guy Valarino live chat & music session

6pm to 7pm, John Mackintosh Hall, Lower Exhibition room Book your place on 200 79750

￼￼Tuesday 5th March

Drama Workshop with Julian Felice

For children aged 8-12

5pm to 6pm, John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

To book your place please call 200 49161

Wednesday 6th March

Creative Writing Workshops led by Jackie Anderson

Organised by Westside Comprehensive School, for Year 11s

Fine Arts Association Art workshop

Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

For more information please call 200 52126

Story Construction Session with Stephanie and Lee Dignam

For young adults 18+

6pm to 7pm, John Mackintosh Hall Lecture Room

To book your place please call 200 49161

Thursday 7th March

WORLD BOOK DAY at the John Mackintosh Hall

School visits and Library tours

A special performance of Harry Potter by the White Light Company featuring Transitions and GAMPA at 4:30pm. Open to the public

Children’s activities, book fair, interactive readings and more More information from GCS on 20075669 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

￼￼￼Other Opportunities for young people Video

GCS is offering two young people the chance to work with WrighTech in producing a promotional video of the Jamboree. This opportunity would be ideal for any young person interested in videography, camera work and editing and would provide hands on experience.

For details contact WrighTech on 200 74535

Photography

GCS will be funding the participation of three young people to enrol in the Photographic Society’s Induction course, something those interested would have to commit to. The course starts on Thursday 28th February running over 10 weeks until the 9th May. It will cover all aspects of basic photography. The sessions will run from 7-8:30pm. A camera can be made available for the duration of the course for those requiring one.

For more details email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Theatre Lighting and Sound Course

ArtDance will be running a 3-day course from the 15th-17th April, exploring the processes and techniques involved in creating lighting for stage. Applicants will be equipped with the basic skills and knowledge of the technical and creative side of lighting in theatre. Technician, Mark Cortes, will be leading the course at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

For more details contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.