Secretary of State Fox in Gibraltar on Brexit Visit

The Secretary of State for International Trade Rt Hon Liam Fox MP was in Gibraltar today. The visit centred around preparations for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union and the trading opportunities that will follow.

Dr Fox met the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Attorney General Michael Llamas during a working lunch hosted by HE The Governor at The Convent.

He later discussed trade and inward investment opportunities in a separate meeting with the Minister for Economic Development Joe Bossano and also met with the Chamber of Commerce.

The programme for the visit was organised and prepared by the United Kingdom Government.

Commenting on the presence of Dr Fox in Gibraltar, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

“Liam Fox is a great friend and supporter of Gibraltar. He knows and understands our issues very well back from the time when he served as Defence Secretary. We have kept in touch over many years. His visit to Gibraltar is another example of the enduring bonds between us and the United Kingdom as we prepare to leave the European Union. It reflects the strong connections that we have with the Conservative party and indeed across the political spectrum in Westminster. Gibraltar can be truly proud that thanks to the intense lobbying efforts of its Government, our position is understood across all the political parties and across the Brexit divide with both Remainers and Brexiteers among our staunchest supporters.”