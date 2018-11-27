The Governor Becomes Patron of Clubhouse Gibraltar

His Excellency the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ has agreed to be Patron of Clubhouse Gibraltar. He has taken a keen interest in the work being done by Clubhouse and of the invaluable support they provide.

Over the past few years he has supported various public events as well as visiting the Clubhouse at Wellington Front.

“Clubhouse Gibraltar is a very compelling and inspiring example of the inclusive, respectful and mutually supporting Gibraltarian community that goes out of its way every day to look after people in need,” said His Excellency.

He is also keen to encourage the Community of Gibraltar to support Clubhouse Gibraltar especially with the growing need for mental health support. “Let us all come together, let us all work together to deal with the growing mental health challenges on our caring Rock,” he added.

His Excellency is looking forward to having Clubhouse Gibraltar even closer by in Main Street; most importantly, because he has experienced first-hand the limitations of the current premises in constraining Clubhouse’s delivery of community-based mental health support.

Clubhouse’s new premises, when refurbished, will provide a step-change in the Charity’s ability to offer its Members the facilities and services to develop the self-confidence and personal skills required to live full, fulfilled and fun lives.