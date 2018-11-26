International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

The United Nations marks ‘The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ annually on 25th November. Violence against women and girls is one of the most persistent issues affecting this gender and it is a devastating and fundamental violation of women’s human rights.

One woman in every three will experience violence in their lifetime and this issue cuts across social status, class, race, country or age group.

Building upon the success of recent years’ celebrations to mark the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ The Ministry of Equality continues to develop its work in this area together with other stakeholders.

In collaboration with the Department of Education, last week and this week the Ministry of Equality’s Policy Development Officer, Marlene Dalli, delivered a series of presentations entitled ‘Respect and Healthy Relationships,’ to all Middle Schools in Gibraltar. These talks, which form part of the Ministry of Equality’s domestic abuse prevention strategy, were attended by over 500 students. The sessions, which were interactive, saw all children participating in a number of exercises aimed at helping them to learn about the fundamental principle of respect.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes said, “Education is about preparing young people to take their place in a responsible, caring society, and so this initiative is vitally important in achieving this.”

Minister for Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento MP, said, “It is crucial that we continue to address violence against women and domestic abuse generally. Prevention through education and awareness forms part of our national strategy and I am delighted that our co-ordinated approach with the Department of Education grows from strength to strength with each passing year as educating the younger generation is key. It is important that we work collectively to end all forms of violence, particularly violence against girls and women, and it is vital that this work begins from an early age so that the key concept of respect is firmly embedded in the young members of our community.”