Christmas Fair Attractions

The Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced that the traditional Fair attractions will once again be in Gibraltar throughout the Christmas Festive Season.

The attractions shall be based at John Mackintosh Square from the Saturday 1st December 2018 to Sunday 13th January 2019 and they will be open all day. All rides will be priced at £2 except for two days that shall see the attractions free of charge for the community to enjoy.

These days are Saturday 1st December and Thursday 3rd January.

Commenting on the announcement, the Minister for Culture, the Hon Steven Linares MP has said:

‘Gibraltar will once again see the Fair attractions at John Mackintosh Square for the 5th consecutive year. As part of the contract we have managed to secure two days which are free of charge for our community to enjoy, which is an added bonus so that everyone can enjoy the Christmas Festivities.’