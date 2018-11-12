High-Level Political Meetings in London

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia left for London tomorrow to continue with work, related to the United Kingdom and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The visit will include a series of high-level political meetings with UK Ministers and officials from different departments of Government.

This will include meetings with the Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan MP, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union Robin Walker MP and the Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen MP. There is also a meeting with Mims Davies MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Gibraltar delegation is expected to return on Thursday. In the absence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.