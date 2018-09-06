Department of the Environment Tests Gibraltar's first Seabin

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change has installed Gibraltar’s first Seabin at the Small Boats Marina. The Seabin is a floating debris interception device that collects litter by drawing in water from the sea surface which then passes through a catch bag.

Each device has the ability to collect over 1/2 ton of floating debris per year including microplastics that are up to 2mm small.

DEHCC has been liaising closely with the Small Boats Marina committee and its Captain to identify the most effective location for collecting floating litter whilst not impeding the manoeuvrability of any vessels. It is hoped that the Seabin Pilot Project, spearheaded by the DEHCC, will encourage the deployment of Seabins in all of Gibraltar's marinas and help continue to raise awareness on the impacts of plastic pollution.

Plastic has an astonishingly large impact on the marine environment. It is estimated that by 2025, the oceans will contain one ton of plastic for every three tons of fish. It is also estimated that by 2050, the oceans will actually contain more plastic than fish. Initiatives like the deployment of Seabins are therefore useful steps that can be taken to minimise our impact on the marine environment whilst ensuring that our marinas are kept clean.