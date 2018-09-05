GCC Assesses Threat Level for Gibraltar as Remaining ‘Substantial’

As co-chairs of The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), His Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister (deputising for the Chief Minister) met this morning, 5th September, to review security and civil contingency matters.

As a result, the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’ - an attack remains a strong possibility; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming on-Rock events.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe by modifying their operational posture in light of forthcoming high-profile Public events.

As ever, the Public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.