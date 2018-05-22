Professor Daniella Tilbury Appointed First Commissioner for Sustainable Development

Government have today announced that Prof Daniella Tilbury will be Gibraltar's first Commissioner for Sustainable Development working closely with the Minister for Heritage, Environment, Energy and Climate Change.

In her new role she will be leading on the embedding of sustainable development principles across government as well as overseeing the new sustainable development framework, which is currently being finalised.

The Hon Prof Cortes: "Professor Tilbury is well placed to take up this role given her qualifications and expertise in sustainable development. We are excited by what can be achieved through these plans and with an experienced expert at the helm. There are some major initiatives planned and we require Daniella's leadership and expert knowledge. It is vital that Professor Tilbury take up this appointment as soon as possible given the urgency of some of these initiatives."

Daniella was named as a Marie Curie International Professor by the European Commission in 2009 and has been the recipient of several awards for her work in higher education, learning quality and innovation as well as sustainable development.

She was the Founding Director of the Australian Research Institute in Education for Sustainability (ARIES) where she advised on greening of government initiatives and national responses to climate change, core curriculum initiatives and the establishment of a sustainable schools framework. In the UK she established the UN Centre of Expertise in Sustainable Development and was recognised for her institutional change efforts with various Green Gown Awards. Daniella chaired the UN Global Monitoring and Evaluation Expert Group on Education for Sustainable Development for a decade (2005-2014).

She organized Gibraltar's first Environment Day in June 1993, its first Environment in Business Forum in 1994 as well as a national environmental education and awareness campaign in partnership with The Chronicle, NGO and Government stakeholders between 1993-1995. She has remained actively engaged in sustainability initiatives locally mostly supporting many individuals and groups.

As an education expert, she led the UK's Quality Assurance Agency project on quality leadership, governance and management of education (2010-12). She was lead evaluator for educational programmes funded by the European Union, United Nations, World Conservation Union (IUCN), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and British Council and is currently the UK government nominee on the United Nations Economic Council for Europe (UNECE) Expert Group on Education for Sustainability. She is recognised for her research into teacher education frameworks and development of national teacher development programmes.

Professor Daniella Tilbury is the inaugural Vice-Chancellor and currently CEO of the University of Gibraltar. The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC 'I would like to congratulate Daniella on her new role and thank her for the important part she has played in the establishment of the University of Gibraltar over the last five years. Daniella first became involved in December 2013 when she developed the feasibility study. She has been instrumental in the construction of the University’s offering, the development of the University's first strategic plan as well as the establishment of financial viable pathways for the institution. I also look forward to Daniella using her extensive contacts throughout the Commonwealth to assist us in the promotion of Gibraltar as we leave the European Union and expand into those markets.'

The University of Gibraltar released a statement, celebrating Professor Daniella Tilbury:

'She was involved in the establishment of the University in late 2013 when she was asked by HM Government of Gibraltar to conduct a feasibility study into the viability of higher education provision on the Rock. She laid the foundation stones for the University’s academic pathways and developed its research provision, playing a key role in setting up its PhD flagship programme which continues to deliver with impact.

By September 2015, when the University enrolled its first cohort of students, the University had formally established academic partnerships and named four Associate Campuses: the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens, the Gibraltar Museum, the Gibraltar Garrison Library and Gibraltar Health Authority. She deeply believed in the power of partnerships and in connecting the University with Gibraltar’s academic roots. She created the Beacon Professorships to recognise academic excellence in the fields of core interest to the University.

Under her leadership, the University also established Key Advisory Groups that gave a voice to local professional, government and community stakeholders in the development of provision especially for the newly established Institute of Professional Development. From the start, she recognised the importance of engaging the local community in the work of the University - especially the over 60s who had not had an opportunity to experience University in the days when access to higher education was limited. This led to the popular Gibraltar History Lecture Series.

With the support of the Board of Governors, she brokered international partnerships with esteemed universities that are recognised globally for their academic excellence and entered into formal partnerships with various sporting, business and community organisations. She worked closely with her UniGib team to establish that the academic tuition and student support systems that over time will ensure that graduates received awards that meet international standards and were tailored to personal ambitions and career paths. She believed in investing in staff development and supported staff education and travel programmes. She conceived the establishment of the Gibraltar Repository and Libraries Forum.

Supported by the Chancellor, Lord Luce, she established a Gibraltar Commonwealth Scholarship Programme and hosted the University’s first Commonwealth International Seminar. Key to her strategic vision was the embedding of work placements for all undergraduate degree students and for each year of study. She was committed to preparing graduates for the future and who could have a competitive edge in the employment market.

Prof Tilbury was engaged in a process led by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority that proposed regulatory mechanisms for the University and the extensive consultation which led to the University’s first strategic plan. She established financially sustainable pathways confirming the viability of strategic lines in research, education as well as in community and professional engagement. The University has attracted significant external funding from Alwani Trust, Parasol Foundation, and donations from the Friends of Gibraltar, Ms Donna Serruya and other generous individuals.

Professor Tilbury’s commitment and leadership have driven the University forward, building momentum on our mission to achieve academic excellence. It is important to note that we are still just at the start of the journey to establish our provision and grow further. In the last twelve months alone the University has made some major gains with regards to international student visas with new legislation coming into force before the end of this year. January 2018 saw us launch the School of Sport and associated programmes as well has enabled us to accelerate the development of our own business degrees which start this September.'