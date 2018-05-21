Gibraltar at Token Summit in New York

Minister Isola addressed the annual Token Summit in New York last Thursday on Gibraltar’s proposed framework for Token offerings.

The days events focused on all aspects of token sales and was attended by over 2000 delegates from all corners of the world. Mr William Mougayar who chaired the panel, and was the Summit producer and host invited Minister Isola on to a panel with Joey Garcia of Isolas.

The session enabled Minister Isola to update the delegates on Gibraltar’s proposition and its progress in the DLT and Token offering sectors and expand on the policy paper issued by HMGOG in March 2018 on the proposals for regulating token sales. Gibraltar continues to generate serious interest in these sectors and is widely commended for its innovative and supportive position in the blockchain world.

The session was followed by meetings with firms considering Gibraltar as a Jurisdiction for their business and journalists including the New York Times who were covering the event.

Gibraltar Finance Senior Executive Paul Astengo who is driving the Government’s Fintech work supported the Minister and Gibraltar firms Hassans, Isolas, GBX, Coinsilium and Token-Market were also in attendance.