Update on Rockfall at Devil’s Tower Road

Following advice received from the geotechnical engineers who visited the site of the rock fall last week it has been recommended that, in the first instance, a timber fence be constructed along the front of the aerial farm site to mitigate against the risk of fly rock in the event of a further rockfall in the area.

It is expected that this fence will be completed in approximately three weeks’ time and, therefore, arrangements are currently being put in place to provide alternative vehicular and pedestrian access through the area. The section of Devil’s Tower Road directly adjacent to the rock fall site will remain closed until the fence is completed. Traffic will be temporarily diverted through the new access road and roundabout that was recently constructed as part of the runway tunnel project, and will exit along Eastern Beach Road by the MOT Centre.

The traffic diversion will become operational during the late evening of Friday 16th March 2018 and appropriate traffic and diversion signs will be placed along the route to advise drivers accordingly.

The Government would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.