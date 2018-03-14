GCC Assesses Threat Level for Gibraltar As Remaining ‘Substantial’

As co-chairs of The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), His Excellency the Governor and Deputy Chief Minister (deputising for the Chief Minister) met this afternoon, 14th March, to review security and civil contingency matters.

As a result, the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’ - an attack remains a strong possibility; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming on-Rock event.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe by modifying their operational posture in light of forthcoming high-profile Public events.

The GCC also considered the latest developments in the UK following the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal – the first use of nerve agent in Europe since 1945. The GCC condemned in the strongest terms the callous endangerment of life; and expressed their solidarity with the UK Government in their robust response, and with the people of Salisbury.

The GCC also took the opportunity to once again express their admiration for the brave and selfless work of first responders who are often called upon to attend such distressing, difficult and dangerous crime scenes. The GCC will continue to monitor developments in the UK closely but stressed that there is no reason for members of the public in Gibraltar to be alarmed in relation to the events in Salisbury.

As ever, the Public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.