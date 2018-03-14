Members of House of Lords EU Select Committee to Visit Gibraltar

Three members of the House of Lords EU Select Committee, accompanied by the Clerk to the Committee, are visiting Gibraltar later this week.

Lord Boswell (Con), Baroness Neville-Rolfe (Con) and Lord Woolmer (Lab) will arrive on Thursday evening and meet with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on Friday morning. Later that day they will also have meetings with, amongst others, parliamentarians on Gibraltar’s Brexit Select Committee, the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Cross-Frontier Group. The visitors will also visit various locations around the Rock.

Separately and unconnected, Clare Moody MEP will also be visiting Gibraltar on Friday in order to be updated on current issues.