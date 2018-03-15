Gibraltar - Berlin Cultural Exchange - Call for Artists

Gibraltar Cultural Services will once again be organising the Gibraltar-Berlin Art Residency. The cultural exchange is organised in conjunction with Lichtenberg Studios and is a programme for artists working in any medium, interested in developing their work in Urban public spaces.

The artist selected to take part from Gibraltar, will be required to travel to Berlin from the 9th July to 5th August 2018. The artist selected from Berlin will be in Gibraltar from the 13th September to 7th October 2018.

A publication and an exhibition of both artists will follow at the John Mackintosh Hall in October 2018.

Local artists wishing to apply to participate in the exchange are required to do so via email on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Artists are required to submit a CV and statement detailing recent projects, a portfolio with samples of works and a brief description of the artist’s interest in art in public spaces.

For further information please contact Lichtenberg Studios on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit their website: www.lichtenberg-studios.de

Alternatively, please contact GCS Events Department on 20067236.

Closing date for applications is Wednesday 2nd May 2018.