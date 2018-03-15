New Audio System for World War II Tunnels

The World War II Tunnels on the Upper Rock can now be experienced in a new way thanks to a multi-language audio tour system.

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change have announced the acquisition of a new audio tour system for the WWII tunnels, which is expected to result in an increase in the number of visitors who can take the tour. Following tourist visitor trends, the most audio descriptions will be available with a total of six languages: English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish and Polish. Should there be a growth in demand, more languages can be added in the future.

Tourist numbers visiting the Nature Reserve, Upper Rock have increased steadily over the years. In 2017 an impressive milestone was achieved with over 1 million visitors to the Upper Rock.

The Hon John Cortes, Minister for Education, Heritage, the Environment, Energy and Climate Change said "The Government of Gibraltar is continuously committed to investing in Gibraltar's tourist product. The WWII Tunnel audio tour system is a great example of this as it improves information on Gibraltar's historical sites with the aim of offering a world-class tourism product. I would also encourage Gibraltar residents to take this fascinating tour, to increase our overall appreciation of this important part of our heritage."

Entry to the WWII Tunnels is priced at £4 per person, aged 12 and over. Local residents are welcome to enjoy and experience the new audio tour system with free entry on Saturdays from 1000hrs to 1200hrs, until Saturday 31st March. The WWII Tunnels will be opened daily as from the 1st April. A valid Gibraltar ID card will be required for complimentary access.