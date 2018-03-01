Updated Weather Warning

The Gibraltar Met Office has issued an updated Early Weather Warning of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar during Friday 2nd March 2018.

South-westerly winds are expected to reach 40 – 45kt with isolated gusts of 60kt. These high winds will be at their strongest from 6am to 7pm. Heavy and persistent showers of rain will continue throughout the day with an expected rainfall of around 40mm in any 6-hour period.

The general public is reminded that the heavy rains may cause localised flooding in certain areas and particular care should be taken on the roads. Strong winds may continue to cause some damage and risk of injury from flying debris is ever-present. Items which could cause damage if dislodged by strong winds should be secured. Disruption to travel is again likely to be experienced during this period.