Postponement of Schools' World Book Day

In the light of the Severe Weather warnings, it has been decided to postpone all schools’ World Book Day celebrations until Thursday of next week, 8 March.

Much of the children’s enjoyment of the day comes from dressing up and their involvement in outdoor activities – both of which would be adversely affected by the rain and strong winds which are forecast for tomorrow.



Parents are advised that all schools will operate as normal tomorrow. Children should attend in their school uniforms and not in Book Day costumes.



At the John Mackintosh Hall, tomorrow’s school-time activities planned for the children will also be cancelled. However, the book fair, local authors’ fair and after-school activities will continue as planned. The storytelling/performance is scheduled for 4.30pm.