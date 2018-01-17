Youth Work Volunteer Training

The Gibraltar Youth Service will deliver an Introduction to Youth Work Training Course for new volunteers at the Youth Centre, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road starting on Saturday 17th February 2018.

This year trainees will once again have the choice of two routes, assessed and non-assessed. They will both be involved in face-to-face work soon after an initial introduction to Youth Work aims and objectives and Youth Work delivery. The assessed route will require the trainee to evidence a set of core Youth Work skills and develop relevant social educational projects. Successful completion of these will result in the award of a local certificate in an Introduction to Understanding Youth Work.

The training period runs until July 2018 during which time trainees will have the opportunity to work alongside full and part time staff in a variety of youth work scenarios.

The training offers an ideal opportunity for those who wish to work with young people and with a commitment to their education and welfare.

For more information about the course and application procedure please contact Charlene Figueras or Rebecca Figueras 200 78578 during office hours or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For application forms visit www.youth.gi

The deadline for applications is Friday 9th February 2018, 5:00pm.