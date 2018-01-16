Gibraltar Spring Festival 2018 - Short Story Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle and the Department of Education will hold a Short Story Competition as part of this year’s Gibraltar Spring Festival 2018.

The competition is open to both Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work, in any subject.

There will be four categories as follows:

￼A. School Years 4 to 5 250 - 350 words

B. School Years 6 to 7 250 - 350 words

C. School Years 8 to 11 450 - 550 words

D. School Years 12 to 13 500 - 1000 words

E. Adults Must not exceed 1000 words

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £300 and a trophy. Additionally, each category will receive a £50 voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• Schools and the College

• The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

• Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street

• www.culture.gi

Works may be handed in at the Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street between 9.30am and 7.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Monday 19th March 2018.

For any enquiry please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.