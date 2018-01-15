Man Arrested on Violence Offences

A 35 year old Spanish national of Moroccan descent resident in Gibraltar, Sanhayi Daabouzi Nasser, was arrested by Police yesterday at Flat Bastion Road for violence related offences.

Following a report from a member of the public, who alleged to have been threatened with a knife and assaulted in his residence, a Police operation involving shift uniformed personnel, a K9 (Dog unit) and Firearms officers was implemented.



The RGP have said that officers had to force their way into the residence and a police dog had to be deployed to restrain the assailant who was behaving aggressive towards the officers. Once restrained by the officers, the individual was arrested and taken to St Bernard’s Hospital to be treated for dog bite injuries, which he had sustained whilst resisting arrest.



On his return to RGP Headquarters at New Mole House, Nasser was interviewed by the investigating officers and later charged with Threats to Kill, Assault, Criminal Damage, Assault on Police and Resisting Arrest.



He was refused bail and was detained in Police Custody pending his appearance in court later today.