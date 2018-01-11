Youth Arts Jamboree - Programme of Events

Programme of Events for the Youth Arts Jamboree which was announced today by Gibraltar Cultural Services and will be taking place between 12th February and 10th March.



Monday 12th to Friday 16th February 10am to 3pm

School Open Days to the City Hall and Mayor’s Parlour

Organised by the Mayoral Office and the Ministry of Culture City Hall

Invitation Only

Every Monday to Friday as from 12th February 3.45pm to 5.15pm

Arts and Crafts Workshops by Teresa Moore

Organised under the umbrella of the Gibraltar Arts & Crafts Association for young people aged 4 to 8 years

For further information please contact 54006059

Every Tuesday as from 13th February 3.45pm to 5.15pm

Arts and Crafts Workshops by Kate Davies

Organised under the umbrella of the Gibraltar Arts & Crafts Association for young people aged 7 to 12 years

For further information please contact 54018012

￼￼￼Every Tuesday as from 13th February 4pm to 6pm

Gorham’s Cave

Organised by the Gibraltar Museum

Viewing platform at Europa Advance Battery

Learn about the World Heritage Site and life during the Palaeolithic period directly from the Museums Education Officers

By appointment only.

Bookings and for further information please contact Paulette at the Gibraltar Museum on 20074289 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Every Wednesday as from 14th February 4pm to 5.30pm

Arts and Crafts Workshops by Michelle Stagnetto

Organised under the umbrella of the Gibraltar Arts & Crafts Association For young people aged 7 to 12 years

For further information please contact 54013125

Every Thursday as from 15th February 3.45pm to 5.15pm

Arts and Crafts Workshops by Kate Davies

Organised under the umbrella of the Gibraltar Arts & Crafts Association For young people aged 7 to 12 years

For further information please contact 54018012

Thursday 15th to Saturday 17th February 7pm

16th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Organised by M.O Productions (Charity No. 265)

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

Tickets Priced at £8 and £10

Tickets on sale as from Friday 2nd February 2018 at On Pointe Dance Shop in Casemates Square

For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Every Saturday as from 17th February 4pm to 6pm

Responsible Caving

Organised by the Gibraltar Museum for young people aged 16 and over

Learn about Geology, History, Heritage, wildlife, abseiling and cave rescues directly from the Museums Caving unit

By appointment only

For further information please contact Paulette at the Gibraltar Museum on 20074289 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tuesday 20th to Saturday 24th February 7pm

13th Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians

Organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA)

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

Tickets Prices at £5 for the session and can be purchased at the entrance of the event Tickets priced at £12 for the Gala Night will be on sale a week prior to the event

For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Monday 26th February 2017 5pm to 6.30pm

Witham’s Cemetery

An educational visit to this heritage site with hands on activities to beautify the area Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust with the visit led by Dr Keith Farrell

For further information please telephone 20042844 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

6.30pm

Young Artists Exhibition

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture John Mackintosh Hall Galleries

Official Opening & Prize Giving

Invitation Only

Tuesday 27th February to Friday 9th March 9am to 9.30pm

Young Artists Exhibition

John Mackintosh Hall Galleries Entrance Free

MARCH

Thursday 1st March 9am to 6pm

World Book Day

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture

John Mackintosh Hall

Featuring a public performance at the Theatre at 4.30pm; children’s activities, book fair and much more

For further information please contact GCS Facilities Department on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th March 10am to 3pm

Poetry Jam

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Jonathan Teuma

Central Hall

To register please contact Tanya Santini on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Saturday 10th March 10am to 5pm

Youth Open Day

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service

Central Hall

An informational arts celebration for children, young people and their families. A special day featuring an Arts Providers fair, youth performances and activities, interactive workshops, amongst others.

Entrance Free

For further information please contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.