Deputy Chief Minister Receives Australian Politician

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this morning received The Hon Walt Secord MLC, a Member of the Legislative Council of New South Wales, Australia.

Mr Secord is undertaking an overseas study tour and a visit to Gibraltar was included in his itinerary. He had previously met with the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP during a meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association that took place last year in Bangladesh.

Mr Secord is Shadow Minister for Health and for the Arts.

He was briefed on parliamentary practice and procedure by the Speaker Hon Adolfo Canepa and later on the political and constitutional development of Gibraltar by the Deputy Chief Minister. Dr Garcia also went over the impact of Brexit and outlined the importance that the Government attached to developing further existing relationships with the Commonwealth.

This follows the visit last month of Hon Alexander Downer, the High Commissioner of Australia to the United Kingdom.