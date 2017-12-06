Care Agency Announces Safeguarding for Adults at Risk Training

The Care Agency held two days of Safeguarding Training for Adults at Risk on the 28th and 29th November 2017.

Safeguarding relates to protecting an adult’s right to live in safety and free from abuse and neglect. Vulnerable adults exist in all areas of society and it is vital that professionals and practitioners understand safeguarding procedures and their roles and responsibilities, so as to promote the welfare of vulnerable adults and safeguard them from potential harm.

This Safeguarding Training for Adults at Risk course, aimed to provide the skills to identify risk and vulnerability. It also covered the duties and responsibilities for professionals and their organisations, to ensure that all staff working with adults are aware of the Safeguarding Adults at Risk policies and procedures. Managers with lead responsibilities in safeguarding from the Gibraltar Health Authority, the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Care Agency, attended the training.

The CEO for the Care Agency, Mrs. Natalie Tavares commented that safeguarding was central to the work of the Care Agency. The Adult Services works hard to ensure the course was delivered to all its stake holders. She went on to say that “Safeguarding is about professionals and organisations working together to promote well-being and choice”.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Mr Neil F Costa MP was delighted at the work being conducted by the Adult Services and the delivery of the Safeguarding Training for Adults at Risk. He stated: “This training will provide all the practitioners working with vulnerable adults with the skills to ensure the welfare and safety of those who may suffer harm. Additionally, it will enhance the already positive working relationships between the staff of three Departments for which I am responsible.”