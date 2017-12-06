Winter Party Programme of Events

Programme of Events for Winter Party held this Saturday 9th December at Chatham Counterguard.

16.30 Doors open: DJ Lazy Daiz (Playing music for all genres), Kids activities and Disney characters.

16.35 to 19.30 Santa arrives at Grotto and remains (with break in between).

16.45 1st Magic Show (off main stage).

17.00 to 17.25 Danza Academy.

17.00 to 17.45 Mickey and Minnie (Disney characters walkabout meet and greet.

17.30 to 17.45 Star Wars main stage intro performance by characters.

17.45 to 18.15 Magic Show performance on Main stage.

18.00 to 18.45 Jake the Pirate and Woody (Disney characters) walkabout meet and greet.

18.15 to 18.30 DJ Lazy Daiz (music for all genres).

18.30 to 19.45 Hula Hula Band (International Act.

18.35 to 19.00 Star Wars characters meet and greet.

18.45 Magic Show for kids continues off Stage.

19.00 to 19.45 Elsa and Anna (Disney characters) walkabout meet and greet.

19.45 Jumping Castles and Santa Grotto ends.

20.00 to 21.15 Jetstream performance.

21.00 to 21.30 Final meet and greet with Star Wars characters.

21.15 Winners of the My Wines prizes announced on stage.

21.30 ABBA GOLD (International tribute band UK)

23.00 to 23.45 DJ Lazy Daiz ends.