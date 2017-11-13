Isola Hosts Funds and Fintech Seminars in Switzerland

The Minister for Financial Services, the Hon Albert Isola, last week hosted two Funds and Fintech seminars and held related meetings in Geneva and Lausanne, Switzerland.

The events, a breakfast seminar at the Hotel Metropole in Geneva and an afternoon presentation and reception at the Beau Rivage in Lausanne, were organised by logistics and marketing personnel from Gibraltar Finance in partnership with the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA).

A number of GFIA member firms and others attended the events including, Hassans, Isola’s, Triay & Triay, Finsbury Trust, Atlantic Capital, Velay, Grant Thornton, Logistable, PWC, North Atlantic Trust and Argon Financial.

The presentations delivered by Minister Isola and GFIA representatives covered latest developments in financial services generally in Gibraltar, new funds legislation being developed and the new regulatory regime for Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) including Blockchain and related matters. The attendees from Switzerland comprised of asset managers, lawyers, accountants and individuals involved in these areas.

Minister Isola said, “Switzerland has and continues to be one of our key markets and we were particularly keen to demonstrate our determination to be at the forefront of regulating cutting edge financial technology.”

The Minister was accompanied by the Finance Centre Director James Tipping, Senior Executive Timothy Haynes and Mrs Joanne Martinez and Mrs Nyoka Catania from Gibraltar Finance.

Minister Isola returned to Gibraltar last Wednesday to attend to existing diary commitments and the Finance Centre Director represented him and spoke at a third event held in Zurich on the Thursday. Before returning to Gibraltar, the Minister was also a guest of a leading Geneva law firm at a private dinner.