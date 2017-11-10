University of Gibraltar Named as a Finalist in UK Green Gown Awards

The University Educators for Sustainable Development (UE4SD) research project has been named as a finalist for a UK Green Gown Award.

The shortlisted project was funded by the EU (€599,000) and led by Prof Daniella Tilbury, Director of the research initiative. It was delivered in partnership with the University of Gloucestershire, and engaged over 55 Universities in change processes for sustainability.

Established in 2004, the Green Gown Awards recognise the exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by UK universities and colleges. The project has been shortlisted for the Learning and Skills category alongside the University of Edinburgh, The University of Manchester and Nottingham Trent University. Finalists are selected by an international panel of over 45 professionals who advise on what constitutes outstanding practice.

Prof Daniella Tilbury, Vice Chancellor and CEO of University of Gibraltar, said “The Green Gowns are underpinned by a rigorous selection process that seeks to identify leading international practice. We are therefore delighted to have been named as finalists for this year’s awards.”

The Green Gown Award Ceremony takes place in London on 15th November.