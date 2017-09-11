Cancellation of Ceremony of the Keys Parade

This year’s Ceremony of the Keys Parade, scheduled to take place in Grand Casemates Square on Thursday 14th September 2017 at 7pm, has been cancelled.

This is owing to the unexpected commitment of British Forces Gibraltar to support the reconfiguration of HMS OCEAN for her urgent humanitarian aid deployment to the Caribbean.

The related, but separate, Ceremony of the Keys Reception to be held in the Convent on the same evening will, however, still go ahead. This event will commence, as planned, at 8pm on Thursday for those invited to attend by His Excellency The Governor.

His Excellency The Governor and the Commander British Forces would like to apologise to the Guests and Members of the Public who were looking forward to attending the event and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.