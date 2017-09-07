West View Park to Open for National Day Fireworks Display

St. Bernard’s Hospital will restrict access to the garden and podium areas during the evening of National Day from the hours of 19:00 to 00:00.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has raised concerns on the security of the hospital when large crowds gather on hospital premises to view the fireworks display. This area is also used by the Ambulance Service for access to and from the A&E Department and must remain clear at all times. Therefore, as per previous years, the Ministry for Health, Care and Justice, in conjunction with the Ministry for Culture, will open the West View Park for use by the general public to view the National Day Fireworks Display. The park shall be open from 19:00 to 00:00.

The Government have said it would like to encourage the general public to use West View Park and not St. Bernard’s Hospital for the viewing of the fireworks display.

Extra security measures will be in place at St Bernard’s Hospital for this purpose only.