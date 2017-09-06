National Day - Binge Drinking Awareness Campaign

The Drug and Alcohol Awareness and Rehabilitation Services together with the Royal Gibraltar Police are embarking on a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of binge drinking in the lead up to the National Day festivities.

Binge drinking is defined as drinking lots of alcohol in a short space of time, or drinking with the sole purpose of getting drunk. This behaviour is associated with a wide range of health and behavioural problems. While some side effects may be minor and only last temporarily, others can cause permanent damage or have far reaching consequences to both users and those around them.

To this effect the Drug and Alcohol Services have produced a poster with the theme ‘Drink Responsibly’ which is being distributed by the Royal Gibraltar Police, who are visiting all licensed premises to remind them of their responsibilities in respect of under-age drinking. To reinforce this, officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Services will be delivering presentations to pupils at both Comprehensive Schools. Additionally the Royal Gibraltar Police has embarked on a campaign to remind road users about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

It is a criminal offence under Gibraltar law for a person to sell or procure alcohol for a person under the age of 18 years. The only exceptions are for persons aged 16 or 17 years, who are able to consume beer, wine or cider for consumption on licensed premises or if the alcoholic drink is procured under the supervision of a person over 18 who has the parental responsibility or consent of a parent.

The Government says it recognises that the vast majority of individuals will participate in this day in a civic and responsible manner, in keeping with the spirit of the celebrations, and would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in our community a happy and safe National Day.