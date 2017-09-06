Two More Major Events in the Run-Up to National Day

Following the success of MTV Gibraltar Calling, the Government is finalising its arrangements for two more major events this week.

On Friday, the Referendum Memorial Concert will be held in Casemates Square starting at 8pm. The evening will mark the anniversary of the Referendum with music, dance and serious historical record, featuring local talent. Over 400 free seats will be available on a ‘First come, First served’ basis. Joining the Governor, Government Ministers, Members of the Opposition and visiting MPs/MEPs will be the Youth Club members who recently painted the Devils Gap Steps in red, white and blue.

Then on Saturday evening we welcome the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra to the Victoria Stadium. The concert will start at 9.30pm and is programmed to end just after midnight, thus making it a wonderful start to this year’s special National Day. Over 40 local companies have each paid £2500 for their six seats (over £400 per seat) to cover the cost of bringing the 84-piece orchestra to Gibraltar. In addition, over 3,000 tickets have been sold to members of the public, raising over £15,000 for the new Calpe House. There are still a few £5 tickets available and these can be purchased at the John Mackintosh Hall box office each day from 11am - 1 pm or via www.buytickets.gi

No tickets will be sold at the door.