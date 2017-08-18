Threat Level for Gibraltar Remains 'Substantial'

As co-chairs of The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), the Chief Minister and Acting Governor met this morning, 18th August, to review security following the latest developments in Spain.

As a result, the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’ - an attack remains a strong possibility; but there is no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor events, and Gibraltar’s law enforcement bodies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe modifying their operational posture accordingly. The Public can expect to see an increased uniformed Police presence. This is a routine measure to provide additional reassurance to members of the Public.

As ever, the Public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.