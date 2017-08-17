Understanding Autism - Second Information Seminar

The Ministry of Equality, in the context of its autism strategy, is pleased to announce that it will deliver the next information seminar, as part of its Understanding Autism series, starting on the 19th September 2017.

This seminar will focus on “What is Autism?” and is a follow-up to the seminar titled “Parental Strategies; Managing Behaviour” delivered on the 31st March 2017.

Seminars under the Understanding Autism series are specifically targeted at parents and carers of people with autism, the aim of the seminars are to provide useful information which can further enhance the care already given by professionals, parents and carers. The seminar will provide a description of autism and the speaker will relate her experiences as a professional and as a parent of a young adult with autism spectrum disorder. The talk will also cover cause and diagnosis, the challenges of autism and creating a therapeutic environment.

The upcoming seminar will be delivered by Linda Woodcock who also delivered the seminar at the end of March 2017. Ms Linda Woodcock is a Studio lll UK trainer and has a BSc (Hons) Applied Social and PG certificate in Adults with Intellectual Disabilities with Severe and Complex Needs. Ms Woodcock is also the co-author of ‘Managing Family Meltdown: The Low Arousal Approach to Autism’. The seminar in March was incredibly successful.

Taking note of feedback suggestions received from participants of the March 2017 seminar the Ministry of Equality has organised two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The idea of having an additional session in the afternoon is to cater for parents who are unable to attend the morning session.

Anyone wishing to attend the seminar needs to register their interest with the Ministry of Equality. Participation is free, and given the interest and demand already expressed available seating will be on a first come, first served basis to those registered.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “I am very pleased to say that the previous seminar delivered by Linda Woodcock in March 2017, was extremely popular and the feedback provided to us by parents was extremely positive. The interest received on these types of seminars subsequent to the March 2017 seminar has been overwhelming. As mentioned before there will be a number of further seminars under the Understanding Autism series which will be specifically for parents, carers, professionals and frontline staff. Access to information is always beneficial to everyone and on this basis the Ministry of Equality is already working with other Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities for the purposes of organising further awareness and training programmes.”