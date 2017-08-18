Gibraltar Stands with Catalunya Against Terrorism

Gibraltar stands side by side with Catalunya in the wake of yesterday’s despicable attacks on Barcelona and Cambrils.

As news emerged of the tragic events, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo sent messages of solidarity and support to the victims, their families and to the City of Barcelona. Earlier today the Chief Minister wrote to the President of the Catalan Regional Government, Carles Puidemont, to the Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and to the Spanish Minister of the interior, Juan Zoido, in order to convey the heartfelt condolences of the People of Gibraltar. At midday Gibraltar stood shoulder to shoulder with Catalunya in observing a one minute silence as a mark of remembrance and of respect for the victims.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Yesterday’s attacks, which targeted tourists from all over the world, were as senseless as they are sickening. Gibraltar mourns the tragic loss of innocent lives and stands firmly with Catalunya in condemning these cowardly acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. As a mark of respect and of defiance, the flags have been lowered on public buildings and the lights on our national monuments, the Moorish Castle and the North Face of the Rock, will be switched off in mourning and to mark our respect for the three days of mourning declared in Spain. Barbaric terrorism can never and will never win over human solidarity, respect and decency. Today, our differences with Spain don't matter, what matters is our humanity and empathy in the face of these barbaric acts of terrorism.’

