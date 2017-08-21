Gibraltar Fair – Change to Inclusive & Sensory Adaptation Hours

Following some feedback, there will need to be some logistical changes and the end of the sensory adaptations will be brought forward from 9.30pm to 9pm. The fair will instead now start earlier, at 7pm as opposed to 7.30pm so that anyone wanting to benefit from the sensory adaptations still have the same amount of time available to them.

These changes to the original time slot are mainly brought about by the daylight being affected by the overcast levanter cloud as this affects the natural light within the fair ground and the lights needs to be switched on earlier than envisaged.

The two hour inclusive and sensory adaptation time slot will now be taking place between 7:00 pm and 9:00pm. As under the previous arrangement, lights will be switched off and sound will be minimised during the first two hours. These will be particularly beneficial for people with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual impairments and hearing impairments.

The Ministry of Equality and the Ministry of Culture is grateful to the organisers of the fair, the S.D.G.G., for being able to act quickly and secure an earlier start, so that people looking forward to the inclusive and sensory adaptation period, still have two hours of enjoyment.

Further to the above, the Ministry of Equality would like to advise the public that due to continued requests for easy access passes it will once again extend the availability to apply until 11:00 am, Friday 25th August.