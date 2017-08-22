Hearing Loss Prevention Awareness Campaign

The Ministry of Equality together with the Gibraltar Health Authority and Public Health Services will be joining the Gibraltar Hearing Impaired and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), a locally registered charity, in a hearing loss prevention awareness campaign.

The campaign will be held on the 22nd August 2017 at the Piazza between 9.00am and 1.30pm. Hearing loss prevention equipment will also be available for the general public to see as well as information as to its use. Information leaflets on hearing loss prevention will also be available.

Members of GHITA as well as a Public Health Services Officer from the Gibraltar Health Authority, and a specialist from the Audiology Department, will be available during the campaign to provide information and general advice. Some forms of hearing loss are preventable and the Ministry of Equality is supporting this campaign for the purposes of raising awareness on how to prevent a disability.

Minister Sacramento said “Hearing loss not only affects individuals who have the impairment, but also the people around them. Hearing impairments are more common as one grows older, however, exposure to loud noises, at any age, may adversely affect someone’s hearing. It is therefore better to raise awareness of a disability that may be preventable in some cases. Noise-induced hearing loss can be prevented by taking precautions and, as they say, prevention is always better than cure. By raising awareness with these campaigns, we hope to bring useful information on hearing loss prevention to as many people as possible. The Ministry of Equality is encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by GHITA in working together with the various Government Departments in bringing about this awareness campaign. We look forward to seeing other charities raise awareness for their cause.”

￼￼￼For his part, the Minister for Public Health, The Hon. Minister John Cortes, MP, said "Hearing loss is much more common in our noisy society than many people realise. In many cases it is caused by excessive noise and so can be prevented. Raising awareness of this is extremely important and can have real benefits and so I am delighted to support this awareness drive".

The Chairperson of GHITA, Mr Edgar Triay, added “We are pleased to have the support and assistance of the Ministry of Equality and the Gibraltar Health Authority with its Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) awareness campaign. This collaboration started back in 2014 and we are sure that it will continue in the future for the benefit of the community.”