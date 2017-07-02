Gibraltar Race

GIBRALTAR RACE is a Moto-Challenge Raid open to riders from any country with a dirt bike, a trail bike or an enduro bike.

The race is organised by an Italian company who designs and organises the AGNELLO TREFFEN, a winter motorcycle rally in the mountains of Italy. The Ministry of Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport in conjunction with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority and the Gibraltar Tourist Board will assist with the end of race logistics and trophy presentation.

The 2016 event that combined both challenging adventurous travel and motorcycle skills took the participants from Athens to Gibraltar, crossing 14 countries (Greece, FYROM, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Italy, France, Andorra, Spain, Portugal, and Gibraltar) and included 41 riders from Italy, UK, Austria, France and Spain.

This year’s event started in Burgas, Bulgaria on 23 June 2017 attracting a total of 60 bikers that will travel almost 8,000kms, crossing Albania, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal before finishing in Gibraltar on Friday 7th July 2017.

For further information on the event: www.gibraltarrace.com