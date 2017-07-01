First Minister of Wales in Gibraltar

The First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones AM arrived in Gibraltar late Thursday on a short working visit. The visit took place against the background of the decision taken in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union and follows the continuing contact between the Government of Gibraltar and the Devolved Administrations in the United Kingdom with the objective of exploring common interests including commercial and economic links.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has met Mr Jones several times at Labour Party Conferences, and in December last year the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and a Gibraltar delegation were hosted in Cardiff by the First Minister and his team.

The Chief Minister hosted a working dinner with the First Minister and his delegation on Thursday evening, and on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister updated the First Minister on Brexit issues. A working lunch was also hosted by the Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola.

The First Minister also met with the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses before returning to the United Kingdom.