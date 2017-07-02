Budget Summary – the Hon Steven Linares

In his budget speech Minister Linares gave a rundown of all the projects he is involved in, such as The Europa Point Complex, which will have football training pitches, a full international size Rugby and Cricket grounds.

Mr. Linares stated that this complex will have a multi-purpose hall which will be the same size as the Tercentenary Hall which will be versatile and can be used as an events venue.

He also stated that an Athletics and Swimming Arena at Lathbury, including a 52m pool and a 400m 8- lane athletics track, will be constructed.

He explained of how both these facilities, together with the Special Olympics Complex, will transform our sporting facilities for the next 30 years. This will be the legacy of the Island Games 2019. He went on to give an update on the preparation of the 2019 Island Games that will be hosted here.

One of the highlights of his address was the partnership that the Government and MTV had signed to have this year’s GMF rebranded to MTV Gibraltar Calling. He said that this partnership was worth millions in relation to the marketing and exposure that Gibraltar will be obtaining.

Minister Linares was very critical of the GSD administration by explaining what he inherited. One of the issues he mentioned in his address was the mess that he inherited in relation to the Gibraltar Culture and Heritage Agency. This 'disastrous entity' has now been replaced by Gibraltar Cultural Services which, he said, is working really well.

The Kings’ Bastion Leisure Centre was yet another entity which Mr Linares said had to be reformed since it was costing the taxpayer £2.6m per annum and giving a bad service. After the reforms done the KBLC now costs £1.6m and is making revenues of approx. £500,000, which is cutting the deficit which he inherited.

Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Art

GAMPA had been a great success with it now outgrowing its origin premises due to its popularity. He said he was already working at rehousing the Academy to bigger and better premises under one roof.

￼￼￼Minister Linares mentioned the fact that all the manifesto commitments had either been achieved with flying colours or are well on the way to be delivered to the highest of standard.

He continued by going through all the improvements that have taken place in the John Mackintosh Hall, Ince’s Hall, Bayside Complex and in all the parks and playground where there is a hotline for the public to be able to report anything about the condition of the parks.