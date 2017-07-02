Youth Summer Community Barbecue

On Wednesday 28th June, the Gibraltar Youth Service held its Annual Summer Community Barbecue evening at the Laguna Youth Club. The evening was supported by over one hundred and fifty members of the Laguna Community.

The purpose of the evening was to develop unity amongst the community.

A number of activities were organised for all to enjoy, including face painting, balloon popping, Zumba and a raffle. The evening was a huge success and demonstrated a true community spirit.

The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank everyone involved in the event, especially Urban Dance and Gib-Fit for their participation that evening